RHP Yordano Ventura struck out 11 and allowed one run over seven innings in the win over the Tigers Wednesday.

3B Mike Moustakas was not in the lineup for the third straight day because of a hamstring issue. He appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

SS Alcides Escobar, who hit .160 in his previous 12 games, was not in the lineup. Rookie Christian Colon started at short.