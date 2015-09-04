SS Christian Colon made his 11th start of the season at shortstop. Alcides Escobar was given the night off after hitting .183 with one extra-base hit, a home run, in his past 19 games. Colon went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

RHP Kelvin Herrera and RF Alex Rios remain sidelined with chickenpox, but they were visited at their homes the past two days by trainer Nick Kenney. “It’s to the point where we might start getting both of these guys here in the morning and working them out before everybody gets here and sending them back (home),” manager Ned Yost said. “Trying to make sure they’re still doing baseball activities. It wasn’t like a major outbreak of chickenpox for them. Kelvin had a limited amount of bumps, and Alex had a few more, but they weren’t overrun with it. Neither one had real high fevers. In terms of chickenpox in an adult, I think we got away with (it in that) it could have been a lot worse.” Yost said he believes everyone else on the team is clear of getting chickenpox.

DH Kendrys Morales drove in four runs, upping his RBI total to 98. It was his 28th multi-RBI game of the season. His four hits were a season high. Morales’ previous four-hit game was Aug. 2, 2013, at Baltimore.

LF Alex Gordon was back in the lineup Thursday, contributing a sacrifice fly and walk in the Royals’ 15-7 victory over the Tigers. He came off the disabled list Tuesday after a groin injury, but manager Ned Yost does not want to push him. “Again, it’s going to be kind of a slow period because he sustained a pretty substantial leg injury,” Yost said. “He’s still working his way back to his normal speed. It’s not his hitting, but it’s running. Right now, he’s still a step slow from where he was when he got hurt. So we just continue to allow him to go through the process and (allow) that leg to get stronger and stronger and stronger and get that step back.”

3B Mike Moustakas was not in the lineup for the third straight day because of a hamstring issue. He appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

SS Alcides Escobar, who hit .160 in his previous 12 games, was not in the lineup. Rookie Christian Colon started at short.

OF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits, including a three-run homer. Cain is batting .395 during the streak.