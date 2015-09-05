RHP Kelvin Herrera, who has not pitched since Aug. 28 because of the chicken pox, threw about a 30-pitch bullpen session in the morning. Manager Ned Yost said he is hopeful Herrera and RF Alex Rios will be available by the end of next week.

RHP Ryan Madson, who had not pitched since Aug. 22 because of arm fatigue, threw a bullpen session Thursday. “I feel good,” Madson said Friday. “We’re going in the right direction, on the right track.” Said Royals manager Ned Yost, “we’ll see about his availability tomorrow (Saturday), but he’s back in the picture.”

RF Alex Rios, who has not been out a week with the chicken pox, took batting practice in the indoor cages and lifted weights in the morning before the rest of the players arrived. “He was cleared to come in and work out,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

3B Mike Moustakas did not start for fourth consecutive game. Manager Ned Yost hopes to get him back in the lineup Sunday.

RHP Kris Medlen, who won his first two starts, yielded seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss. “Just a frustrating day overall,” Medlen said. He threw 98 pitches. He missed last season after having elbow surgery. “I’ve got some work to do out of the stretch, work on taking my time a little bit more and not rushing things and flattening things out,” Medlen said.