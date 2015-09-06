FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 6, 2015

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Kendrys Morales stroked two doubles, matching his career high. He has 38 doubles this season. His career best was 43 in 2009 with the Angels.

LF Alex Gordon doubled and drove in the only Royals run with an infield single in the eighth. That moved him into ninth place on the Royals’ all-time RBI list with 517, passing Carlos Beltran.

3B Mike Moustakas, who grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth as a pinch hitter, likely will start Sunday. He has not started since Aug. 30 because of a pulled hamstring.

RHP Johnny Cueto is 2-4 with a 4.21 ERA in seven starts since the Royals acquired him July 26 from the Cincinnati Reds. He has dropped his past three decisions, permitting 17 runs in 17 innings.

