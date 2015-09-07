CF Jarrod Dyson hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning, driving it just inside the right-field foul pole. His first home run was inside-the-park on July 8 against the Rays. The speedy Dyson has six career homers in nearly five years in the majors. He has never hit more than two in a season. His minor league high was three in 2011 with Triple-A Omaha.

RHP Yordano Ventura has matched his career high in strikeouts (11) in his past two starts. The Royals’ record for strikeouts in three consecutive games is 35 by Royals Hall of Fame RHP Kevin Appier in 1995.

RHP Ryan Madson gave up a run in the ninth inning on two hits and a walk. It was Madson’s first outing since Aug. 22 because of arm fatigue.

3B Mike Moustakas started for the first time since Aug. 30 because of a pulled hamstring. He batted third for the first time this season and homered in the sixth.

RHP Johnny Cueto faced 18 batters and half reached base -- seven hits and two walks -- and five scored before he was yanked after three innings in a 7-5 loss Sunday to the White Sox. In his past four starts, all losses, Cueto has a 9.45 ERA, allowing 37 hits and 22 runs, 21 earned, in 20 innings.