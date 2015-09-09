FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 9, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Dusty Coleman and RHP Yohan Pino were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster for RHPs Joba Chamberlain and Louis Coleman. Dusty Coleman had no hits and struck out three times in five at-bats with the Royals this year.

RHP Yohan Pino and INF Dusty Coleman were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster for RHPs Joba Chamberlain and Louis Coleman. Pino was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.

RHP Johnny Cueto missed a meet-and-greet appearance at an area barbecue restaurant Tuesday. A Cueto representative said the pitcher received treatment all day, causing him to miss the function. Manager Ned Yost said Cueto is physically fine.

