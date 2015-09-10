RHP Greg Holland pitched for the first time since Aug. 28 and worked a spotless ninth to protect the 4-2 lead over the Twins. Holland logged his 30th save in 34 chances.

2B Omar Infante, who is hitting .217, did not start any of three games against the Twins. Ben Zobrist started all three at second base.

RHP Edinson Volquez limited the Twins to two runs and six hits over seven innings to earn his 13th victory. He also won 13 games last year with the Pirates. His season high is 17 victories in 2008 with the Reds.

LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 and since returning from the disabled list he is hitting .500, 9-for-18. Gordon missed 48 games with a left groin injury before coming off the disabled list Sept. 1.

1B Eric Hosmer hit a bases loaded clearing double in the first. That raised his RBI total to 81, which is his career best. His previous high was 79 in 2013. He has 36 RBIs since the All-Star break.

RHP Kris Medlen will make his fourth start and 10th appearance Wednesday in the series finale against the Twins. He surrendered seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings in losing his previous start against the White Sox.