LHP Danny Duffy battled at times and needed 101 pitches to get through five innings Friday. He gave up two runs on three hits but still didn’t seem to have great command at times. The Orioles fouled off a bunch of pitches and made the left-hander work. The Royals are hoping he can keep improving as they go to the postseason.

RF Alex Rios is starting to feel better at the plate after missing eight games due to the chickenpox. He was 1-for-7 coming into Friday’s game but got a sacrifice fly plus a key solo homer as the Royals beat Baltimore in the series opener. Rios finished 1-for-2 overall with two walks before coming out in the eighth.

RHP Johnny Cueto has switched with RHP Yordano Ventura and will take the start in Sunday night’s game. Manager Ned Yost said they asked Cueto if he’d prefer to pitch Saturday afternoon or Sunday night, and the right-hander said he’d like the night game. Ventura now will pitch the Saturday game.

SS Alcides Escobar has been trying to work his way out of a slump for the past 20 games. He finally got a bit of a break Friday night when his bloop double to right gave Kansas City a 3-0 lead in the second. His defense has not wavered, though, which is why he’s so valuable.

RHP Wade Davis was still battling some issues with shoulder stiffness, and that’s why Yost wanted to hold him out another day. The Royals could have used him as their bullpen gave up 12 runs in three innings. “He just said he could use one more day,” Yost said. “It changed the whole way we manipulated the bullpen.”

CF Lorenzo Cain spent most of last year’s ALCS hurting the Orioles, being named the series MVP as the Royals swept Baltimore in four games. He did more of the same on Friday, hitting a pair of solo homers and going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Cain also said he’s not worried that the Royals now have dropped six of seven. “We’ve been playing consistent baseball all year long,” Cain said. “It shows that we have been because we have a pretty good lead right now.”