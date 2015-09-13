RHP Yordano Ventura got the start after switching places in the rotation with Johnny Cueto, who preferred to pitch in the Sunday night game. Ventura overcame a shaky start to pick up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking three in 5 2/3 innings. “Ventura was throwing the ball pretty darn good,” manager Ned Yost said.

3B Mike Moustakas hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and set a franchise record with nine RBIs to lead the Royals to a 14-6 rout of the Baltimore Orioles. The nine RBIs were also a career high and tied a record for the most against Baltimore in a game since Danny Tartabull accomplished that feat Sept. 8, 1992. ”It feels pretty good,“ Moustakas said. ”It feels really good, actually. I went out there just trying to do what I can to help us win. The guys got on base today, gave me opportunities to drive in some runs. And I was able to capitalize on that.

RHP Wade Davis was not available out of the bullpen Friday against the Orioles because of shoulder stiffness. However, he pitched a perfect eighth on Saturday. Davis has 13 saves and 0.92 ERA in 60 games this season.

CF Lorenzo Cain has hits in 16 of 18 games, with four homers and 14 RBIs. He also has hits in five games against the Orioles this season, batting .455 with two home runs and five RBIs.