C Salvador Perez had two doubles in the Royals’ 8-2 loss at Baltimore on Sunday night. He finished the series 5-for-12 with five RBIs and two runs.

RHP Louis Coleman came on in relief of RHP Johnny Cueto with one out in the seventh inning. He was pitching to Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop with two outs and two strikes when the trainer came out and Coleman left the game with an undisclosed injury. Coleman recorded one out and allowed a hit and a walk before exiting.

RHP Edinson Volquez (13-7, 3.49 ERA) starts when the Royals open a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday. He is 5-4 with a 3.57 ERA in his 14 road outings this season. Overall, he has held the opposition to a .201 batting average (32-for-159) with runners in scoring position, fifth best among qualifying AL pitchers.

RHP Johnny Cueto (2-6 with Kansas City) took his fifth consecutive defeat, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings in the Royals’ 8-2 loss to the Orioles on Sunday night. Cueto has a 9.57 ERA over his past five outings. “Best inning he had was third inning when he went out and established his fastball,” manager Ned Yost said of Cueto’s lone 1-2-3 frame. “But every other inning it was more secondary stuff than fastball.”