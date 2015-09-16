RHP Kelvin Herrera gave up three runs on three hits in the seventh inning. In his last two appearances, Herrera has given up six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Edinson Volquez gave up a home run to the first batter he faced in Monday’s game, and was charged with four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings in taking the loss. “I thought he pitched Ok, but it was just one of those nights,” said manager Ned Yost.

OF Alex Gordon hit the first pitch of the game by RHP Carlos Carrasco over the right-field wall for his 12th home run. It’s Gordon’s 14th career leadoff homer, and seven of those leadoff home runs have come on the first pitch. Only two active players have more than Gordon’s seven career homers on the first pitch of games. Jimmy Rollins and Ichiro Suzuki both have nine.

RHP Johnny Cueto was acquired by the Royals in a trade with Cincinnati, but after a solid start with the Royals, Cueto has struggled. In his first four starts after the trade, Cueto was 2-1 with 1.80 ERA. In his last five starts, he is 0-5 with a 9.57 ERA.