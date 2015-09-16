RHP Greg Holland picked up his 31st save Tuesday, although he was a little shaky, allowing the first two batters to reach base. Holland came into the game having allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings over his last two appearances. “His velocity is down a little, which is a concern, but he has that closer’s mentality, and the heart of a lion,” said Manager Ned Yost.

OF Alex Rios’ fifth inning home run accounted for one of the Royals’ two runs in their win on Tuesday. Rios has hit safely in six straight games and 10 of his last 11 games. In those 11 games he is hitting .395 (15-38), with three doubles and two home runs. “I‘m getting some good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them,” he said.

DH Kendrys Morales has 101 RBIs. That’s the most by a Royals player since Billy Butler had 107 in 2012.

RHP Kris Medlen on Tuesday put a halt to a rare streak of poorly pitched games by Royals starters. In his win over Cleveland, Medlen pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits. “He had a quick pace, and he was banging strikes down in the zone,” said manager Ned Yost.