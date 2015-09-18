FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 18, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy, who was 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in his past four starts, was moved to the bullpen. He will be replaced in the rotation by RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who went 8-7 with a 5.65 ERA in 23 starts earlier this season before being moved to the bullpen.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will move from the bullpen back to the rotation. He went 8-7 with a 5.65 ERA in 23 starts earlier this season. Guthrie replaces LHP Danny Duffy, who was 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in his past four starts, prompting his move to the bullpen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
