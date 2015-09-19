LHP Danny Duffy, who has struggled in recent starts, has been moved out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen. In his last four starts Duffy was 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA. In his last start, Wednesday, a 5-1 loss in Cleveland, Duffy gave up four runs on six innings in 2 1/3 innings. “The production wasn’t there as a starter right now,” said Manager Ned Yost of Duffy.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been moved back into the starting rotation, replacing LHP Danny Duffy, who has been moved to the bullpen. It will be a return to the rotation for Guthrie, who began the season as a starter, and in 23 starts was 8-7 with a 5.65 ERA. He was then moved to the bullpen and in five relief appearances he had a 4.70 ERA.

2B Omar Infante, who came into the game hitting .217, had three hits, including a home run, and a career-high seven RBIs in the Royals win Thursday. “We made mistakes pitching to Infante all night, and he killed us,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Infante has only hit two home runs in 438 at bats this year, but both of them have come at Progressive Field.

3B Mike Moustakas has 19 home runs and 72 RBIs, one shy in both categories of his career highs, both set in 2012.

RHP Johnny Cueto, desperately needing a quality start, will be on the mound for the Royals when they open a three-game series in Detroit on Friday. Acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline to bolster the Royals’ rotation down the stretch and into the postseason, Cueto has been a disappointment. He is 2-6 with a 5.43 ERA in nine starts with the Royals. In his last five starts, Cueto is 0-5 with a 9.57 ERA.

CF Lorenzo Cain was not in Kansas City’s starting lineup for the second straight game Friday. “He could have played,” manager Ned Yost said. “He could have played Thursday, too. I‘m just giving him a break.”