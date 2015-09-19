2B Omar Infante, who drove in seven runs Thursday night, came out of Friday night’s start after striking out in the fifth inning. He suffered an oblique strain and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Infante had flied out to deep right center in his first plate appearance before fanning on a 3-2 pitch in the fifth. “We’ll know more Saturday,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Edinson Volquez looks to improve upon his team-leading 13 victories Saturday when he starts at Detroit. He has yet to beat Detroit this season, though, going 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three previous starts against the Tigers. For his career, Volquez is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in six starts against Detroit.

RHP Joba Chamberlain, cut by two organizations this season, is expectedly appreciative of landing with the first-place Kansas City Royals. “It’s been fun,” said Chamberlain, who began his second season with Detroit, got cut, landed in the minors with Toronto and got released again. “It’s a different thing, obviously, being on the other side. Coming over here I can see why they win. With Detroit, we didn’t feel we could lose to them. It’s the same thing here, now.”

RHP Johnny Cueto broke a string of five straight poor starts Friday night, allowing just two runs over seven full innings. He came out after giving up a leadoff double in the eighth. “That was a very encouraging outing,” manager Ned Yost said. “He gave up three hits and a run in the first and then he went into shut-down mode.” Cueto gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out four.

SS Alcides Escobar was removed from Friday night’s game after the top of the 10th inning, having been hit by a pitch with two out. Escobar suffered a left elbow contusion when hit by the pitch. His return was day-to-day.

CF Lorenzo Cain was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second straight game. “He’s feeling much better,” manager Ned Yost said. “He could have played. He could have played Thursday, too. I‘m just giving him a break.”