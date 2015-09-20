SS Christian Colon filled in nicely Saturday night for injured regular SS Alcides Escobar. Colon had two singles, the first of which came in the seventh and drove in a run that put Kansas City on top, 4-3. “Colon has a knack for getting good hits for us,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s a good little ballplayer.”

RHP Michael Mariot was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Omaha to give Kansas City some bullpen depth. Mariot, 26, worked 42 games for the Storm Chasers with a 4-2 record, eight saves and a 2.32 ERA. He pitched in 17 games for Kansas City last year.

2B Omar Infante’s strained left oblique was described as “seriously sore” by manager Ned Yost on Saturday and an immediate return to action was doubtful. Infante had to come out of Friday night’s game after striking out in the fifth and he did not play Saturday. Further examination is in the works but he could be out for some time.

RHP Miguel Almonte has been victimized twice by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler this season. Kinsler hit a home run off Almonte in his debut Sept. 1 and then hit the game-winner Saturday night leading off the 11th inning. Almonte walked batter in the 10th but retired the other three batters he faced.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings Saturday night but was not in on the decision as Kansas City dropped an 11-inning, 6-5 decision at Detroit. “He threw really well,” manager Ned Yost said. “I liked what I saw. The one pitch I think he’d like to have back was that curveball to (Detroit 1B Miguel) Cabrera (a two-run single in the third).” Volquez hurt himself with four walks but struck out six.

RHP Kris Medlen starts Sunday for the sixth time this season after opening his season in Kansas City’s bullpen. Medlen got his fourth win in his last start and his 6 ? innings were the most he’s pitched in a game this season. Medlen has faced Detroit once this season, throwing three pitches in relief. He started twice against Detroit while with Atlanta, owning a 1-1 record.