RHP Greg Holland, who is battling elbow tightness and inconsistency, is out as the Royals’ closer for the rest of the regular season and postseason. The two-time All-Star is being replaced by RHP Wade Davis, manager Ned Yost announced.

2B Omar Infante underwent an MRI that detected a Grade 1-plus oblique strain. He probably will be out two to four weeks.

RHP Wade Davis will be the closer for the rest of the season and the playoffs, manager Ned Yost announced.