RHP Greg Holland, who is battling elbow tightness and inconsistency, is out as the Royals’ closer for the rest of the regular season and postseason. The two-time All-Star is being replaced by RHP Wade Davis, manager Ned Yost announced.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie was pulled after giving up nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits, including four home runs, in 2 1/3 innings. Guthrie is 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA. In his past seven starts, he has an 8.07 ERA, allowing 58 hits and walking 11 in 35 2/3 innings. Manager Ned Yost was guarded on whether Guthrie would make another start, saying he would “sleep on it.” It is doubtful Guthrie would remain in the rotation.

2B Omar Infante, who left the Friday game with an oblique injury, has a grade one-plus left oblique strain. Manager Ned Yost it normally takes two to four weeks to heal. “So there’s still hope he can heal up and be ready for the backend of the playoffs,” Yost said.

RF Alex Rios doubled in the ninth, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. That’s his longest streak since May 17-29, a dozen games with the Rangers.

SS Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup after missing two games with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch Friday. Escobar had three of the Royals’ seven hits, scored a run and drove in another in the 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

