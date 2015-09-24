C Salvador Perez left in the eighth with a bruised left knee and is listed as day-to-day.

RF Alex Rios went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, while striking out twice. That ceased his season-high 11-game hitting streak, which was his longest since a 12-game streak in May 2004 with the Rangers.

LF Alex Gordon snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a one-out 10th-inning single. Gordon struck out to end the eighth with runners on second and third. He grounded out to end the second, also with runners on second and third.

RHP Johnny Cueto has not won since Aug. 15. The Royals are 0-6 in his past six starts, with Cueto charged for the loss in five of them. He starts Thursday against the Mariners.

RHP Wade Davis pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to pick up the victory. He is 8-1 this season. He has 17 bullpen victories since the start of 2014, the most in the majors.