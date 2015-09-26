RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) has been shut down for the season.

RHP Chris Young will start Sunday against the Indians. Manager Ned Yost said he choose Young because of his “experience” over rookie September call up RHP Miguel Almonte. RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been ineffective lately and removed from the rotation.

2B Ben Zobrist doubled in the first and sixth innings. It was the fourth time, twice as a Royals, that he has logged two doubles in a game.

3B Mike Moustakas reached base five times -- home run, double, single, two walks. He drove in three runs and scored three runs as the Royals topped the Mariners 10-4 to clinch the AL Central Division championship Thursday night. Moustakas’ 21 home runs and 76 RBIs are season bests.

RHP Johnny Cueto picked up his first victory Thursday since Aug. 15. He was 0-5 in his previous six starts. Cueto held the Mariners to three runs on seven hits over seven innings for his second straight quality start.

1B Eric Hosmer homered in the fifth to tie the score at 3. It was Hosmer’s second home run in five games after going 32 games without a homer from Aug. 15-Sept. 18.