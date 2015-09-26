LHP Danny Duffy made his second relief appearance since being removed from the rotation. He walked one, but stranded three runners. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would be used out of the bullpen in postseason.

RF Alex Rios had the lone Royals’ hit Friday off Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Rios was 1-for-16 off Carrasco before the single.

RHP Edinson Volquez gave up three runs, all in the first two innings on two home runs, but lasted six innings, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out seven. “They got me in the first two innings,” Volquez said. “That was the whole game for me.”

2B Ben Zobrist struck out three times for the first time in a game this season. He entered the game as the third hardest batter to strikeout in the American League, averaging 10.3 at-bats between strikeouts.

RHP Kris Medlen, who starts Saturday, is 5-1 with a 3.51 ERA this season. He sat out last year after having Tommy John surgery. He is looking for his third straight victory.