RHP Chris Young will make his first start since July 28. He is 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 appearances, including eight starts, at Kauffman Stadium this year.

DH Kendrys Morales left in the eighth inning on Saturday after being hit above the right ankle with a pitch. Manager Ned Yost said it was a bruise and listed him as day to day.

SS Alcides Escobar singled and tripled, drove in a run and scored a run in the Royals’ Saturday loss. He is hitting .467 on the homestand.

RHP Kris Medlen retired only 11 of the 21 batters he faced and six scored.

RHP Kris Medlen retired only 11 of the 21 batters he faced and six scored Saturday. He allowed nine hits, six for extra bases, in a 9-5 loss to the Indians. “Just a frustrating night,” Medlen said. “I have no answers for how I did. I didn’t give us a chance to win.” His ERA jumped from 3.51 to 4.30.