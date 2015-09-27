FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Young will make his first start since July 28. He is 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 appearances, including eight starts, at Kauffman Stadium this year.

DH Kendrys Morales left in the eighth inning on Saturday after being hit above the right ankle with a pitch. Manager Ned Yost said it was a bruise and listed him as day to day.

DH Kendrys Morales suffered a bruised right ankle after he was hit by a pitch in eighth inning on Saturday.

SS Alcides Escobar singled and tripled, drove in a run and scored a run in the Royals’ Saturday loss. He is hitting .467 on the homestand.

RHP Kris Medlen retired only 11 of the 21 batters he faced and six scored Saturday. He allowed nine hits, six for extra bases, in a 9-5 loss to the Indians. “Just a frustrating night,” Medlen said. “I have no answers for how I did. I didn’t give us a chance to win.” His ERA jumped from 3.51 to 4.30.

