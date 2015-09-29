RHP Yordano Ventura had no decision in one of his strongest outings of the season. He retired the first 15 batters before allowing a base hit to Jorge Soler to lead off the sixth. Ventura pitched seven scoreless innings, tying his longest outing of the season. In two starts against the Cubs this season, he’s allowed just one run in 14 innings and surrendered just six hits and walked two batters. “That could be the best game Ventura pitched all year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was fantastic.”

3B Mike Moustakas still has seven games to play but he had already has recorded career bests in hits (148), home runs (21), RBIs (76), runs scored (70) and walks (41). He has batted .305 with 16 doubles and nine homers in 83 career interleague games.

RHP Johnny Cueto makes his 12th start as a Royal and 31st of the season in Tuesday’s series opener at the White Sox. Cute was acquired from Cincinnati on July 26 and is 10-12 with a 3.45 ERA and 170 strikeouts with both teams. Cueto earned his first victory in seven starts last Wednesday, helping the Royals clinch their first AL Central crown in a 10-4 victory over Seattle.

SS Alcides Escobar went 1-for-4 with a second-inning single to extend his hitting streak to six games. He’s batting .391 (9-for-23) in that span and is now batting .258 for the season through 142 games.

RHP Wade Davis earned his 14th save of the season on Sunday, the first since being named Royals closer for the rest of the regular season and postseason. He has allowed one earned run in his last 17 innings, limiting the opposition to a collective .113 batting average while striking out 21 in that span. He’s 8-1 on the season.