RHP Greg Holland, a two-time All-Star, will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday.

RF Alex Rios snapped an 0-for-11 slide at the plate with a single in the fifth inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. It’s been a tough season for Rios from a physical standpoint. He missed seven weeks of the season with a broken hand, which also affected him after he returned, and he then missed eight days after contracting the chicken pox at the end of August. “He was really swinging the bat well before getting the chicken pox,” manager Ned Yost said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t set him back, and it didn’t ... not the slightest bit.”

DH Kendrys Morales started Tuesday for the first time since leaving a game this past weekend after being hit with a pitch in the right ankle. He went 1-for-3 and launched his 22nd homer of the season in the sixth inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. It was the second of back-to-back solo homers, following one hit by 1B Eric Hosmer. Morales had pinch hit Monday at the Chicago Cubs, but is now feeling well enough to start.

RHP Edinson Volquez (13-9, 3.65) will face the Chicago White Sox for the fifth time this season when he starts for the Royals on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Volquez is 2-2 with a 1.67 ERA in the first four outings, losing both games in Chicago. Prior to this season, Volquez had only faced the White Sox once in his career and lost that outing. His lone two career appearances at U.S. Cellular Field happened this season, and he went 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

OF Alex Gordon is in a slump at the plate again, going 5 for his last 42 (.119) since racking up four hits Sept. 14 at the Cleveland Indians. He went 1-for-4 in the Royals’ loss on Tuesday at the White Sox, but manager Ned Yost isn’t too concerned yet. “When Gordy gets cold, he’s pretty cold,” Yost said. “Bu when he gets hot, he gets red hot. And it always happens quick. I’ve been with Gordy for a long time now and there were times when I’ve wondered if he’d ever get another hit again, and then boom, all of a sudden you look up and he’s 12-for-16. So, it’s just a matter of time.”

RHP Johnny Cueto had another strong outing for the Royals on Tuesday in Kansas City’s 4-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Cueto allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings, which was his third straight start allowing three-or-fewer runs. Recently, Royals C Salvador Perez made an adjustment with where he holds his glove for Cueto to target, and the change to a lower spot seems to have paid off. “It was just a simple adjustment,” manager Ned Yost said. “Johnny’s used to having a low target and Salvador accommodated him, and they’ve been real successful the last two starts.”

RHP Wade Davis is handling the job of closer for the Royals in impressive fashion. He’s pitching just like he did as the eighth inning set-up man for RHP Greg Holland, who’s been shut down for the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Davis has one save since replacing Holland, but manager Ned Yost is confident there will be plenty more to come, particularly in the playoffs. “He’s been one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball, and Wade doesn’t care what inning it’s in, if it’s the eighth or the ninth,” Yost said. “I mean, he had (13 saves) before we named him the closer, so he was well familiar with that type of inning. He just goes out and gets it done.”