RHP Greg Holland’s Tommy John surgery was performed without issue on Friday in Los Angeles. Holland could miss the entire 2016 season.

C Salvador Perez left the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning because of swelling in his right thumb. Perez jammed the thumb while hitting a fly ball in the seventh inning. He went 1-for-4 prior to departing and is day-to-day.

C Salvador Perez received a night off on Friday because the time of Saturday’s game was moved from 6 p.m. to noon. Manager Ned Yost said he expects Perez to be in the lineup for both games this weekend.

RHP Ryan Madson closed out the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox for his third save of the season. Madson was called upon because RHP Wade Davis, the recently-named closer, is dealing with tightness in his back. Davis is day-to-day, but Madson might get more save opportunities in the final series of the regular season this weekend at the Minnesota Twins.

RF Alex Rios was scratched from the Royals’ lineup Thursday at the Chicago White Sox because of back tightness. He left a game Wednesday in the seventh inning, but it’s unclear whether that had anything to do with the current issue. Rios, who’s dealt with a fractured bone in his hand and the Chicken Pox this season, is day-to-day.

RHP Chris Young (11-6, 3.15) will start for the Royals in the opening game of their final regular-season series Friday at the Minnesota Twins. It will be the second start in a row for Young, who’d been in the rotation earlier this season and then was put in the bullpen for August and most of September. Young threw five scoreless innings without allowing a hit in his last outing, Sept. 27, when he earned the win against the Cleveland Indians.

RF Jonny Gomes started in place of RF Alex Rios for the Royals on Thursday and went 1-for-2 with three RBIs in Kansas City’s 6-4 win at the Chicago White Sox. Gomes hadn’t played in the previous four games and came into the contest hitless in 15 at bats. He drilled a two-run single off LHP John Danks in his first trip to the plate Thursday, giving the Royals a 4-0 lead.

DH Kendrys Morales left the Royals’ game at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday with tightness in his left quadriceps. He first felt the issue while running first to third on a double in the fifth inning by C Salvador Perez and called for the athletic trainer. Morales, who just missed a game this past weekend because of a sore ankle, drew walks in all three of his plate appearances. He is day-to-day.

RHP Wade Davis was not used in a save situation in the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Ned Yost said Davis is dealing with some tightness in his back and will be monitored. Yost said he’ll try to avoid using Davis in the final series of the regular season this weekend at the Minnesota Twins, but he’s not concerned long-term. Davis is day-to-day.

CF Lorenzo Cain did not play in the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox, a day after fouling a pitch off hard his right knee Wednesday. Manager X-rays were negative for fractures, which came as a relief to Kansas City manager Ned Yost. Cain was still sore a day later and his considered day-to-day. “Everything’s fine,” Yost said. “(Today it was just, ‘Let’s just see how he feels when he came in today,’ and he was still pretty sore.”

