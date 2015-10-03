RHP Greg Holland’s Tommy John surgery was performed without issue on Friday in Los Angeles. Holland could miss the entire 2016 season.

C Salvador Perez received a night off on Friday because the time of Saturday’s game was moved from 6 p.m. to noon. Manager Ned Yost said he expects Perez to be in the lineup for both games this weekend.

DH Kendrys Morales was out of the lineup as he nurses a sore left quad.

OF Lorenzo Cain did not play Friday. Cain is resting his right knee after he fouled a ball off of it on Wednesday night.