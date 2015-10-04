RHP Yordano Ventura claimed his 13th victory of the season, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts. The 11 punchouts matched a career high. “He had everything going,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Stayed within his mechanics, executing pitches at a real high level, all three of his pitches. He was tremendous.”

3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3, including an RBI double in the seventh inning. Moustakas has hit safely in 20 of the last 25 games since Sept. 6, batting .292 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs over that span.

1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning. The two-base hit was Hosmer’s 33rd of the season, two fewer than his career high of 35 set last season. Hosmer is hitting .286 with 10 extra-base hits over his last 15 games.

CF Lorenzo Cain returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games after fouling a ball off his right knee on Wednesday. Cain had three hits Saturday, including two doubles. All three hits came with two outs. He is hitting .372 this season with two down.