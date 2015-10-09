RHP Yordano Ventura was removed after two innings and a 49-minute rain delay. Manager Ned Yost said he plans to bring Ventura back for Game 4, if necessary, Monday at Houston. “Absolutely, we’ll probably bring him back now,” Yost said. “I told Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) look, the best thing to do here instead of pushing him is let’s just go ahead (and remove him). We weren’t really anticipating rain because nobody was calling for it. So that kind of made the decision easier for Game 4.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the Royals’ starter for Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, was left off the Kansas City roster for the ALDS against the Astros.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, was left off the AL Division Series roster. Guthrie was 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA in 30 games, including 24 starts. RHP Yordano Ventura is the only holdover from the Royals’ 2014 postseason starting staff.

RW Blake Wheeler, a former Bruin, scored the second of the Jets’ three goals in the second period during a win at Boston. “I’d never won since I got traded here, so I know it had been at least five years,” he said. “It’s never easy. This is a tough game to win. These guys play such a tough game.”

RHP Chris Young struck out seven in four innings, including the side in the third and fourth innings. That’s a Royals record for a reliever. LHP Charlie Leibrandt held the record, striking out five Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 1985 ALCS.

RHP Miguel Almonte has a fastball ranging from the mid-to-upper 90 mph range. He got a cup of coffee at the end of the season, going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine relief appearances, giving up four home runs in 8 2/3 innings. He likely will come into spring training competing for a rotation slot, but he probably will return to Triple-A Omaha. If he pitches well in the minors, he could be on the Kansas City staff sometime during the 2016 season.

OF Jonny Gomes was left off the Royals’ roster for the ALDS against the Astros. Gomes was acquired in an Aug. 31 trade with Atlanta.

OF Terrance Gore was included on the ALDS roster for his speed. The rookie has been called the fastest player in baseball. He has stolen 11 bases, including three in the 2014 postseason, without being caught in the majors. His speed gives manager Ned Yost a pinch running weapon.

LF Alex Gordon batted eighth for only the second time since 2010 in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday night against the Astros. SS Alcides Escobar returned to the top of the order.

LF Alex Gordon batted eighth for only the second time since 2010. Gordon, who had batted leadoff, went 1-for-4 with a fifth inning single.

RHP Johnny Cueto was acquired at the trade deadline for three blue-chip left-handed prospects. He was to be the team ace, guiding the team to the postseason. Cueto, however, went 4-7 with a 4.76 ERA, including going 0-5 with an ERA north of nine during one stretch. Manager Ned Yost opted to start RHP Yordano Ventura in the opening postseason game instead of Cueto, who can become a free agent after the postseason and could be too pricey for the Royals to keep, despite his struggles.

SS Alcides Escobar returned to the leadoff slot. While Escobar has only a .293 on-base percentage this season, walking only 26 times in 148 games, the Royals win with him at the top. Manager Ned Yost pointed out the Royals are 82-49 when Escobar bats first in 2014-15. Escobar went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Astros.