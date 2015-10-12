RHP Yordano Ventura will start in Game 4 of the ALDS. He pitched a rain-shortened two innings in Game 1 last Thursday. Ventura threw just 42 pitches before being lifted following a 49-minute rain delay.

RHP Edinson Volquez (0-1) was electric through four innings Sunday, relying on a breaking ball that befuddled the Astros. However, he carried a tenuous 1-0 lead into the fifth and surprisingly started to unravel against the bottom of the Houston order. Volquez allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts, departing with two outs in the sixth inning.