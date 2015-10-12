RHP Yordano Ventura will start in Game 4 of the ALDS. He pitched a rain-shortened two innings in Game 1 last Thursday. Ventura threw just 42 pitches before being lifted following a 49-minute rain delay.

RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 4 of the AL Division Series after throwing just 42 pitches in a rain-shortened outing in the series opener. Ventura departed following a 49-minute rain delay, having worked just two innings while allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Ventura pitched the Royals to victory in an elimination game last postseason, Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched decently in his third career postseason start, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Volquez dropped to 0-3 in the postseason, but he entered Sunday with a 12.15 ERA over his first two career postseason starts while with the Reds and Pirates.

LF Alex Gordon blasted his second career postseason home run leading off the ninth inning against Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. Gordon also homered in Game 1 of the 2014 American League Championship Series against the Orioles, a solo shot off Darren O‘Day leading off the 10th inning of an 8-6 win. It marked the first RBI for Gordon this postseason but his fifth consecutive postseason game with a hit.

CF Lorenzo Cain hit his first career postseason home run, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Cain extended his postseason hitting streak to seven games dating back to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. He is batting .321 (9-for-28) with two doubles and a homer during that stretch, which is tied for the fifth-longest postseason hitting streak in club history.