October 18, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kelvin Herrera threw nine pitches, all strikes, in a perfect seventh. He struck out two. “I had good command,” Herrera said. “I tried to throw the ball down.”

RHP Ryan Madson yielded a one-out single to Josh Donaldson and walked Jose Bautista in the eighth before getting out of the jam. “I knew it was the top of the order and I had to make good pitches,” Madson said. “I was struggling mechanically and that took over more than who was up. It wasn’t the lineup. It was more myself. I was struggling a little bit with mechanics, something’s not right. That’s why a couple of balls got away from me again. It seems like the more I try the worse it gets. We’ve got to figure something out. The control is not there. The movement is there. That’s what I relied on today is get the ball over the plate and rely on that movement to get a couple of ground balls.”

SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a first-pitch double. He also doubled on the first pitch he saw in third inning. “When I swing at the first pitch, we’re like 40-19,” Escobar said. “Everyone says just continue to swing the bat.” He is the first shortstop to collect two doubles in a postseason game since the Yankees’ Derek Jeter in Game 1 of the 2010 ALCS. It was Escobar’s ninth multi-hit postseason game.

1B Eric Hosmer contributed a run-producing double in the eighth, but his laser to right just missed by inches of clearing the fence. “I thought it was a good chance of getting out,” Hosmer said. “I actually thought it hit the back wall and came in. That’s baseball, a game of inches.”

CF Lorenzo Cain singled in the third inning, extending his postseason hitting streak to 10 games. The club record is OF Amos Otis, 11 straight from Game 2 of the 1978 ALCS to Game 5 of the 1980 World Series.

