RHP Chris Young, primarily a reliever in the second half of the season, will start for the Royals in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, manager Ned Yost announced Sunday. Young went 11-6 with a 3.06 ERA in the regular season. In his lone postseason appearance, he gave up one run in four innings of relief in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros. “He’s got really good numbers against (the Blue Jays),” Yost said, explaining why he selected Young over RHP Kris Medlen. “They’re both great choices, but, you know, Chris Young, his last two starts of the year were really, really good for us. We feel like he gives us a good chance to win.”