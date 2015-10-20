RHP Chris Young will make his first start this postseason Tuesday in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Young pitched four innings in relief and struck out seven in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. He allowed one run on a homer by OF George Springer. It will be his first postseason start since 2006, when he was with the San Diego Padres and beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Young had a 2.52 ERA on the road this season in 20 games (nine starts) and a 3.66 ERA at home. He lost to the Blue Jays on July 11 at Kauffman Stadium, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in four career outings against the Blue Jays.

2B Ben Zobrist hit three doubles in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday. In eight postseason games, he is 11-for-31 (.355) with four doubles.

RHP Johnny Cueto did not get an out in Toronto’s six-run third inning Monday. He allowed six hits, four walks and eight runs in two-plus innings in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, won 11-8 by the Blue Jays. He entered the game with a 2-0 record and a 4.05 ERA in three previous career starts against Toronto. “He couldn’t command his ball down,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You kind of hope he can find a way to make an adjustment. He’s just up, up, up, up, and you’re hoping somewhere at the two-inning mark he can make that adjustment. Tonight, he just couldn‘t.”

SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a triple and finished the night 4-for-5 with three runs in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. In Kansas City’s first eight postseason games, Escobar is 13-for-33 (.394) with eight runs.

CF Lorenzo Cain had an infield single in the third inning Monday in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. He has a 12-game postseason hitting streak dating to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. He passed OF Amos Otis for the Royals’ longest postseason hitting streak.

RHP Kris Medlen replaced RHP Johnny Cueto in the third inning and allowed two runs on three hits, two of them solo homers, in five innings. Manager Ned Yost said Medlen’s outing saved his bullpen. “Very, very crucial,” Yost said. “It was a great job by Kris Medlen.”