DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. It was his fourth homer of the postseason, one short of the club record for homers in one postseason, set in 2014 by 3B Mike Moustakas. Morales went 1-for-5 Tuesday in Game 4.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Blue Jays, allowed two hits in six innings during the Royals’ 5-0 victory in Game 1. It was his first career postseason win. He walked four in the game, including two in a 37-pitch sixth inning. During the regular season, he held the opposition to a .202 batting average with runners in scoring position, fifth lowest in the American League. In two postseason games this year, Volquez has limited the opposition to a .167 batting average (3-for-18) with runners in scoring position. Including his Game 1 start in the ALCS, he is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in his career against Toronto. He lost to the Blue Jays in the regular season at Rogers Centre on Aug. 2, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

RHP Johnny Cueto allowed eight earned runs in two-plus innings Monday in an 11-8 Game 4 loss to the Blue Jays in the AL Championship series. It was a Royals club record for runs allowed in a postseason game. The previous mark was held by RHP Dennis Leonard, who allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the 1980 World Series. LHP Tom Glavine of the Atlanta Braves is the only other pitcher to have allowed at least eight runs over two or fewer innings in a postseason game. In Game 6 of the 1992 NLCS against the Pirates, Glavine pitched a runless first but allowed eight runs (seven earned) in the second inning. Cueto suggested the Blue Jays were stealing signs.

SS Alcides Escobar was 2-for-3 with two sacrifice flies and four RBIs Tuesday in the Royals’ 14-2 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He is batting .600 (9-for-15) in the ALCS with six runs and five RBIs. In the postseason, he is batting .417 (15-for-36) with nine runs and five RBIs.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs in the Royals’ 14-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He extended his club-record postseason hitting streak to 13 games, dating to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. OF Amos Otis held the previous Kansas City postseason record of 11 games. During the streak, Cain is batting .310 (16-for-50) with two doubles, one home run, nine runs and 10 RBIs.