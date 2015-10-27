RHP Edinson Volquez will get the start for the Royals against the Mets on Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series.

RHP Johnny Cueto will pitch Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday in Kansas City. “We wanted Johnny Cueto in Game 2, because Johnny really feeds off the home crowd,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And we’re able to have Johnny in Game 2 and Game 6 here at home, where we think that that gives us a bit of advantage having Johnny pitching at home in front of our home crowd. They really, really give him a lot of energy. He’s pitched his best games here.”