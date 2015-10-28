INF Raul A. Mondesi was added to the Royals’ World Series roster. Mondesi, 20, has never played above Double-A Northwest Arkansas. No player has ever made his major league debut in a World Series games. “More flexibility,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Mondesi offers the team in games at New York, when there will be no designated hitter. “Mondesi can do a lot of things. He can play the field really, really well, shortstop, second base. He’s a switch hitter. He can hit a fastball. He can bunt, and he can run. All those situations come into play. When I told Raul (on Monday) he was going to be on the roster, he just looked at me and said, ‘I‘m ready.’ That turned the page for me.” Mondesi hit .243/.279/.372 with six homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 81 Double-A games this year.

OF Terrance Gore was dropped from the Royals’ roster for the World Series in favor of INF Raul A. Mondesi. Gore stole one base and was caught stealing once in two games during the postseason. In the regular season, he went 0-for-3 with three steals in nine games for Kansas City.

RHP Edinson Volquez’s father died of a heart attack Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, but there were conflicting reports of when he learned of the death. “We found out about it before the game and the wishes of the family was let Eddie pitch,” manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t know. I guess after the game is when he found out.” Volquez went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one. “I found out in I think it was in the 14th inning,” Royals LF Alex Gordon said. “I was standing next to Ned, and he told me, ‘Let’s win this game for Volquez,’ and explained what happened. I don’t think he knew. I don’t think most guys knew. That’s tough.”

LF Alex Gordon’s game-tying home run in the ninth was the 38th homer in the ninth inning or later of a World Series game. It was the first since David Freese’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series for St. Louis. “I definitely was trying to do that against (Mets RHP Jeurys Familia),” Gordon said. “I never saw him before, knew he was really good. The at-bat before with Salvy (Salvador Perez), I saw him quick pitch. I wasn’t expecting that, and I wanted to make sure when I got in the box I was ready to hit. And he tried to quick pitch me and left the ball right there to hit, and with a guy like that, you can’t miss pitches that he gives you to hit. And that’s what happened.”

2B Ben Zobrist collected three hits, including two doubles, in Game 1 of the World Series. 2B Frank White (1985) and DH Hal McRae (1980) were the only other Royals with two doubles in a World Series game. Zobrist is the eighth Royal to have three hits in a World Series game.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Raul A. Mondesi. Chamberlain went a combined 0-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 36 relief appearances for Detroit and Kansas City this year. He was not on the Royals’ roster for any round of the postseason.

RHP Johnny Cueto will start Game 2 on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. If the series continues to Game 6, he is scheduled to start that one, also at Kansas City. Cueto has had his road woes, including giving up eight runs and retiring only six batters in a postseason start at Toronto. “It doesn’t matter to me whether I pitch at home or on the road,” Cueto said, “but I do feel more comfortable here at home.” Fans in Toronto and in a wild-card game in Pittsburgh while he was with the Reds chanted slowly, “We want Cueto,” when he left. “That’s part of the game,” Cueto said. “and what they’re supposed to do, especially on the road. But I like that. I like the fans screaming. I like people chanting my name. I think I grow in those type of situations.”

1B Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including the game-winner, with sacrifice flies. That pushed his RBI total to 25 in postseason games. He broke the Royals’ playoff RBI record, previously held by Hall of Famer George Brett with 23.