INF Raul Mondesi made a unique bit of history Friday, when he became the first player to ever make his major league debut in the World Series. Mondesi pinch-hit for LHP Danny Duffy in the fifth inning and struck out. It was his first at-bat at any level since Sept. 7, when he completed the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, for whom he hit .243 with six homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Mondesi, who was added to the Royals’ World Series roster on Tuesday, is only the second player ever to make his major league debut in the postseason. Oakland Athletics OF Mark Kiger debuted in the 2006 AL Championship Series. The 20-year-old Mondesi is the son of ex-major league outfielder Raul Mondesi, who never appeared in a World Series.

RHP Yordano Ventura struggled and took the loss in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, when he allowed five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over 3 1/3 innings as the Royals fell to the Mets, 9-3. Ventura had just one 1-2-3 inning (the second) and served up two-run homers to 3B David Wright and RF Curtis Granderson before he was chased after allowing a run and three hits in the fourth. He is 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in five postseason starts this year. Ventura is in line to start Game 7, if necessary.

RHP Chris Young will look to help the Kansas City Royals take a 3-1 lead in the World Series on Saturday night, when he takes the mound in Game 4 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Young earned the win in relief in Game 1, when he threw three hitless innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning victory. It was the second time this postseason Young has thrown as many as three innings of relief. He threw four innings of one-run ball in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros. This will be Young’s third career postseason start and his second this season. He didn’t factor into the decision in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, when he allowed two runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings in the Royals’ 14-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

SS Alcides Escobar extended his postseason hitting streak to 13 games on Friday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Royals’ 9-3 loss to the Mets in Game 3 of the World Series. Escobar is tied with CF Lorenzo Cain for the longest postseason hitting streak in franchise history. Cain’s streak was snapped in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Escobar, who was named MVP of the ALCS, is hitting .356 (21-of-59) with one homer and eight RBIs in 14 playoff games this month.