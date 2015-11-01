C Salvador Perez continued his hot hitting in the World Series on Saturday night, when he went 3-for-4 with an insurance run-scoring single in the eighth inning of the Royals’ 5-3 win in Game 4. It was Perez’s franchise-record second three-hit game in the World Series. He also had three hits in Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. Perez is batting .412 (7-for-17) with one RBI in this year’s World Series and is a career .366 hitter in the Fall Classic with one home run and five RBIs.

RHP Chris Young didn’t factor into the decision Saturday night, when he allowed two runs, two hits and one walk while striking out three in four innings in the Royals’ 5-3 win in Game 4 of the World Series. Young threw just 58 pitches but was pulled for pinch-hitter Kendrys Morales with one on, two outs and the Royals down 2-1 in the fifth. Morales singled to extend the inning but was stranded when SS Alcides Escobar lined out. Young, who picked up the win with three hitless innings of relief in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning victory in Game 1, became the first pitcher to post a win in relief and then make a start in the same World Series since Don Larsen did it for the New York Yankees in 1957. Larsen threw 7 1/3 innings of relief in Game 3 before starting Game 7 against the Milwaukee Braves. Young is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four appearances (three starts) in the playoffs this year.

RHP Edinson Volquez will look to help the Royals clinch the franchise’s first championship in 30 years on Sunday night, when he takes the mound against the Mets in Game 5 of the World Series at Citi Field. The Royals lead the series three games to one. Volquez will pitch about 24 hours after he returned from the Dominican Republic, where he attended the funeral of his father. Daniel Volquez died Tuesday, just hours before Edinson allowed three runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning win in Game 1. Volquez was not made aware of his father’s death until after he left the game. This will be the fifth start this postseason for Volquez, who is 1-2 with a 4.37 ERA thus far.

SS Alcides Escobar broke the Royals’ record for longest postseason hitting streak in franchise history on Saturday, when he went 1-for-5 in a 5-3 win over the Mets in Game 4 of the World Series. Escobar singled leading off the first inning to break a tie with CF Lorenzo Cain and extend his postseason hitting streak to 14 games, dating to Game 2 of this year’s American League Division Series. Cain’s 13-game streak lasted from Game 4 of last year’s World Series through Game 4 of this year’s AL Championship Series. Escobar, who was named MVP of the ALCS, is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with one homer and three RBIs in the World Series and .344 (22-of-64) with one homer and eight RBIs in 15 playoff games overall.