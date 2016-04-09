RF Reymond Fuentes delivered a two-run two-out single in the second inning. Not only was it his first Royals’ hit, but his first big league hit since Sept. 28, 2013 at San Francisco.

OF Jarrod Dyson, who strained his right oblique during his first at-bat in spring training, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Omaha.

OF Jarrod Dyson, who suffered a right oblique injury in his first spring training at-bat, left Friday night for Omaha and will begin a minor league rehab Saturday with the Triple-A Storm Chasers. “I have the confidence I can do everything,” Dyson said. “I’ve been working hard to get back. The trainers have been a tremendous help to me during my rehab assignment, just keeping me positive. I‘m finally in a good spot, where I can swing at the bat without worrying about anything. ...I’ll get some at-bats and see how I feel down there. I don’t think they are to rush it unless it is needed. For the most part, I‘m going to get some at-bats and get back comfortable playing this game I love.”

C Salvador Perez’s eighth-inning triple was his first since Sept. 25, 2014 at the White Sox and the eighth of his career. “When I got to second base, I see the ball still in the outfield, and I think, ‘right now, let’s do it,'” Perez said. His triple scored LF Alex Gordon to tie the score. Perez came home on 2B Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run.

RHP Yordano Ventura walked six and struck out six in five innings plus two batters. “Six walks is not me,” Ventura said with catching coach Pedro Grifol acting as his interpreter.

RHP Ian Kennedy will make his first Royals start Saturday. He is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in his previous two starts against the Twins. He was the Royals’ biggest sign in free agency, agreeing to a five-year $70 million contract in January.