RF Reymond Fuentes, a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup against Twins LHP Tommy Milone on Saturday. Fuentes delivered a two-run single on Friday for his first Kansas City hit. “Eventually, I‘m thinking about getting my spring training swing back, so we can keep on rolling,” Fuentes said.

RF Paulo Orlando made his first start of the season on Saturday and responded with three hits, matching his career best. Orlando had two three-hit games as a rookie last year.

2B Omar Infante is hitting .308 in his first four games. “He is not a surprise because I said all along if he was healthy, he’d get back on track,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He just looks great right now. He looks really good at the plate. He looks really good in the field. He’s just playing really good baseball right now.” Infante, who has offseason elbow surgery to shave a bone spur, hit only .220 with a .234 on-base percentage last year.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who threw six scoreless innings against the Mets in the season opener, will make his second start Sunday in the homestand finale against the Mets. Volquez allowed two hits, struck out five and walked three.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed five hits in 6 2-3 shutout innings in his first Kansas City start on Saturday. “He was very efficient, just a great outing by him,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “That’s a good team over there. When you pitch that well against a bunch of good hitters, you’ve done something special. He had everything going. He was sharp as a tack.” Kennedy was removed after 109 pitches.

RHP Wade Davis was unavailable on Saturday after throwing 26 pitches, including 10 to Brian Dozier before walking him to lead off the ninth inning on Friday. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged that he is reluctant to use relievers back-to-back days early in the season after throwing that many pitches.