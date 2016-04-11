OF Jarrod Dyson was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha. He suffered a right oblique injury in his first spring training at-bat Friday night.

2B Christian Colon made his first start of the season, giving Omar Infante a day off. “We need to get CC some at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We feel like it is really important now that Omar feels really good, real healthy, to keep him that way without wearing him down, because he looks great. We’ll find places to give Omar days off to keep that going.”

LHP Tim Collins is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Friday. It will be his second reconstructive elbow surgery 13 months. He had not pitched since Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.

RHP Chris Young will make his second start Monday at Houston. He is 4-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against the Astros, but has not faced them since 2014.

OF Terrance Gore is a career .245 hitter in the minors with no home runs and only 35 extra-base hits in 1,270 at-bats.

RHP Edinson Volquez struck out 10 Twins and walked none. It was Volquez’s 11th career double-figure strikeout game and his first since Sept. 25, 2015 at Atlanta, while with Pittsburgh. He is the ninth Royals pitcher to strikeout at least 10 and walk none. The previous was RHP Yordano Ventura on May 5, 2014 against the Padres. “Probably it was the best I’ve ever seen him throw in these last couple of years,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had life on his fastball. His slider was really, really good and he was commanding both pitches really, really well.”

1B Eric Hosmer snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an opposite-field RBI triple in the two-run ninth. “Hos taking him right down the left field line was a big at-bat,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.