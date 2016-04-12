RF Reymond Fuentes recorded his first career multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk while batting ninth. Fuentes also recorded his first career outfield assist, throwing out Astros RF George Springer at third base in the sixth inning. Fuentes, who collected his first hit with the Royals last Friday, was on an Opening Day roster for the first time.

RHP Chris Young took his second consecutive loss Monday in Houston, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. In his previous start at Minute Maid Park on Sept. 20, 2014, while pitching for the Mariners, Young allowed four home runs in a 10-1 setback.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a towering two-run home run off Astros LHP Tony Sipp in the eighth inning for the Royals’ only runs of the game. Over his past six games against Houston, including the postseason, Morales has four home runs and eight RBIs while batting .261 (6-for-23).

1B Eric Hosmer finished 3-for-4 with a run, posting his second three-hit game of the season. Hosmer is a career .373 hitter (22-for-59) against the Astros with four doubles and a triple.