RHP Kelvin Herrera recorded two strikeouts in his perfect seventh inning. Over his last 23 appearances, Herrera owns a 0.73 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. His 32 strikeouts over that span entering Tuesday were tied for the major league lead with teammate Wade Davis.

RHP Luke Hochevar worked a scoreless sixth inning in relief and recorded his first multi-strikeout game of the season and first since Sept. 18, 2015. Hochevar, who had two strikeouts, has pitched in five of seven games for the Royals and has not allowed a baserunner in each of his last four appearances.

CF Lorenzo Cain recorded the game-winning RBI with his three-run homer off Astros RHP Mike Fiers in the first inning. His three RBIs are a season high and his two homers in the first seven games of the season are the most for his career.

RHP Kris Medlen worked five solid innings in his first outing of the season, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks. His seven strikeouts were his most since Sept. 27. 2013 when he pitched for the Braves. His walks were his highest total since May 12, 2013 against the Giants.