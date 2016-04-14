C Salvador Perez’s game-winning two-run homer in the eighth was his first of the season and his three-RBI performance Wednesday quadrupled his total for 2016 (to four) entering the game. Perez hit .311 with runners in scoring position last season, including .371 with two outs.

RHP Yordano Ventura (0-0) missed out on his first decision of the season Wednesday when his bullpen couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead after his six-inning, four-hit performance. He also had a no-decision in his first start when he left with a 2-1 advantage and two runners aboard in the sixth against Minnesota.

RHP Luke Hochevar surrendered the tying run in the seventh by allowing a triple and a double with one out. Hochevar’s rocky outing came a night after he struck out two of the three batters he faced in the Royals’ 3-2 victory Tuesday against Houston. Entering the game, he led the majors with eight inherited runners and was tied for the major league lead with five appearances.

RHP Joakim Soria needed five pitches to retire the three Astros’ batters he faced in the ninth Wednesday and earned his first save of the season -- and 203 of his career. Royals manager Ned Yost said Soria is a good candidate to finish game on the days Kansas City doesn’t have regular closer Wade Davis available.