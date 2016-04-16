C Salvador Perez closed the Houston series 2-for-14, but both hits plated runs. Perez capped the Royals’ five-run sixth inning Thursday with an RBI single that chased Astros RHP Doug Fister. On Wednesday night, his two-run, eighth-inning home run was the decisive blow in a 4-2 victory.

2B Omar Infante extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the sixth inning. This represents his longest hitting streak since he recorded a hit in eight consecutive games from June 15-22, 2015. Infante is batting .304 (7-for-23) during his current streak.

RHP Ian Kennedy recorded seven strikeouts in a second consecutive start, joining Ervin Santana and Steve Busby as the only pitchers to begin their Royals careers with at least seven strikeouts in their first two starts. His streak of 12 2/3 scoreless innings to start a season was the longest by a Royals pitcher since Zack Greinke went 20 scoreless in 2009. Kennedy improved to 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA against Houston after firing seven innings of one-run ball Thursday.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak against the Astros in regular season and postseason games to six. Hosmer, who finished 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth inning Thursday, is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with six RBIs and a 1.000 OPS against Houston during the streak.