DH Kendrys Morales had his 500th career RBI on Friday night in a 4-2 victory against Oakland. With one out and CF Lorenzo Cain on second in the third inning, Morales singled to center off A’s LHP Rich Hill, driving in No. 500. Morales went 3-for-4 with a walk.

RHP Edinson Volquez (2-0) gave up two runs on four hits over six innings for his second win in three starts Friday night against Oakland. He walked four, struck out two and threw 103 pitches. ”Threw the ball well,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. Battled at times with command ... but made big pitches when he needed to. I thought his stuff was excellent. Did a great job of keeping their hitters off balance with a good changeup, good curveball. Really good fastball too.”

3B Mike Moustakas, who has a sore hamstring, was out of the starting lineup Friday against Oakland. “He’s been dealing with that for three or four days,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game. “It’s not anything that’s going to keep him from playing.” Moustakas is batting .243 with three home runs and four RBIs.

1B Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off A’s LHP Sean Doolittle in the top of the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory Friday night at the Coliseum. Hosmer crushed Doolittle’s 1-1 fastball over the center-field wall, giving the Royals a two-run cushion. “I know Doolittle’s got a good fastball, so I just wanted to make sure I was on time, ready for it,” said Hosmer. “Just got a good pitch to hit and finally didn’t miss it. Been hitting the ball pretty good. Not as much in the air as I’d like, but the last couple days it’s really felt a lot better. Any time we’re late in the game and we can get some insurance runs with our bullpen, we feel that’s huge. It was a big swing for us.” Hosmer is batting .325 with five RBIs, one double, one triple and now one home run.