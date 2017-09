OF Jarrod Dyson was recalled Tuesday from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and started in right field. He pulled his right oblique in his first spring training at-bat and began the season on the disabled list. The Royals optioned OF Reymond Fuentes to Omaha.

RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the paternity leave list and RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled to take his roster spot. Gee is expected back Thursday.