OF Reymond Fuentes, who hit .238 in six starts in right field, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The Royals want Fuentes to continue to get at-bats with Omaha, thus deciding to keep speedy Terrance Gore as a spare outfielder and pinch runner. Gore does not have an at-bat this season with his only two appearances as a pinch runner.

OF Jarrod Dyson was recalled Tuesday from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and started in right field. He pulled his right oblique in his first spring training at-bat and began the season on the disabled list. The Royals optioned OF Reymond Fuentes to Omaha.

OF Jarrod Dyson was activated from the disabled list after going 7-for-22, .318, with seven runs, four walks and four stolen bases in seven rehab games with Triple-A Omaha. Dyson pulled his right oblique in his first spring training at-bat. Dyson immediately was placed in the lineup in right field. Manager Ned Yost said it would be a “loose” platoon of Dyson, who bats left-handed, and Paulo Orlando, who swings right-handed, in right field. Dyson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in his first at-bat.

RHP Miguel Almonte, who was 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, was recalled, taking the roster spot of RHP Dillion Gee. Almonte struck out eight and walked seven in five innings with the Storm Chasers. Almonte’s stay will probably be brief, as he will likely be sent back to Omaha when Gee returns, which will probably be Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who is 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA in his first two Kansas City starts, will start the middle game of the series. Kennedy had held opponents to a .156 average, seven hits in 13 2/3 innings.

RHP Joakim Soria, who the Royals signed to a three-year contract during the offseason, retired only one of four batters he faced in the eighth inning. This comes on the heels of Soria taking the loss Sunday in Oakland. Manager Ned Yost hinted there could be a shakeup in the bullpen roles, so don’t be surprised if Soria is removed from the eighth inning setup role.

RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the paternity leave list and RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled to take his roster spot. Gee is expected back Thursday.

RHP Dillon Gee went on the paternity leave list to be with his wife KariAnn, who delivered the couple’s second child and first daughter, Charlotte, Monday in Texas. Gee is expected to be back Thursday. Gee has a 1.80 in two relief appearances, allowing one run on four hits and four walks in five innings.