RHP Edinson Volquez will make his fourth start Thursday in the series finale against the Tigers. Volquez, who was the opening day starter, is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA in seven career starts against Detroit, including 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA last season.

RHP Luke Hochevar pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, striking out Ian Kinsler and retiring Justin Upton on a fly out. Hochevar has allowed only one of 11 inherited runners to score this season. “He just comes in with good stuff and throws strikes with it and changes speed,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “His fastball, he can spot very, very well. He’s just done a great job for us.”

RHP Ian Kennedy held the Tigers to two runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings, but absorbed the loss. “I thought they were great, both of them,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of the two starters, Jordan Zimmermann and Kennedy. “Zimmermann threw the ball really, really, really well, as did Kennedy. Kennedy elevated a pitch to (Ian) Kinsler. Besides that, he was efficient with his pitches, banging them for strikes, good curveball. Coming in, I figured it was going to be a pitcher’s duel and it ended up being one.”

RHP Joakim Soria had a 7.71 ERA over eight relief appearances, allowing 10 hits and walking five in seven innings, before pitching a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday. Manager Ned Yost called it an “easy fix” after he, pitching coach Dave Eiland and Soria looked at video. Yost, however, did not commit to Soria remaining his eighth-inning setup guy, acknowledging roles could be adjusted. “Some of it is location, some of it is luck,” Yost said of Soria’s struggles. “We really think he’s close to getting on a roll ... but right now it hasn’t been that way. Jack can fix it.”