RHP Chris Young, who starts Friday against the Orioles, is 0-3 with a 7.90 ERA in his first three starts, allowing 20 hits, including three home runs, and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .368 off him.

RHP Edinson Volquez is 3-0 for the first time since 2008, when he won his first four decisions. He has a 0.69 ERA in three Kauffman Stadium starts. He logged seven scoreless innings Thursday against Detroit. It was the 17th time in his career he pitched at least seven innings without allowing a run, the previous coming May 17, 2015, at the Yankees.

3B Mike Moustakas, who homered and singled Thursday against the Tigers, is hitting .417 with three home runs in six games against AL Central clubs. He is hitting .147 in eight games against other teams. He has five home runs, a total he did not reach last season until May 27.

SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a double. Since the start of 2015, Escobar has 38 first-inning leadoff hits, which ranks fourth among AL players during that span. Billy Burns’ 41 tops the charts.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fourth-inning single. He is hitting .333 (15-for-45) in that span. Hosmer has reached base a career-high 23 consecutive games, dating to Sept. 27, the longest active streak by an American League player.